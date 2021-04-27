iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

