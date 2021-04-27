Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,118.92

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 174.4% higher against the US dollar. Italo has a market cap of $108,118.92 and approximately $4,574.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00279020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.01052327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00739371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.73 or 1.00015493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,865,626 coins and its circulating supply is 17,865,626 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

