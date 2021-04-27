Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a dividend on Monday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.008.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.