J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of JJSF opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $169.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.