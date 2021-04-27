James Investment Research Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

