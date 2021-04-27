James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

