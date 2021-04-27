James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

SMCI opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

