Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL)’s stock price traded down 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter. Janel had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

