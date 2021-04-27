JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 318,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,072. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

