Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.96.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $225.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $231.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

