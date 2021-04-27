Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

