Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safestore Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Safestore in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Safestore has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

