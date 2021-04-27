Jefferies Financial Group Comments on USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.