Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

SCHW stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

