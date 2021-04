Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.45 ($19.35).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.