Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

