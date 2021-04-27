JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

FROG opened at $52.50 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

