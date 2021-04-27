Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Jiangxi Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jiangxi Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Shares of JIXAY stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $90.91.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

