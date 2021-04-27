Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. 408,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,249. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

