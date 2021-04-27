Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.33. 10,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,045. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.