Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

