Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.94. 9,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.24 and a 200-day moving average of $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

