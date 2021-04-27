Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $217.57 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $217,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $122.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,953. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

