Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

GreenBox POS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,540. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, focuses on developing, marketing, and selling blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.