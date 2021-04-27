Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 3,466 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 77,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.