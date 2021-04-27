John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $141.54. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,628. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

