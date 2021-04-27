John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.