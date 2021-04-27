John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

