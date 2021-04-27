John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITT opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

