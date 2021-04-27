Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

