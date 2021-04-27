Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 71.6% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $46,697.29 and $15,692.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00780862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.73 or 0.08116464 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

