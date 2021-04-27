Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 3,276 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

PFXF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $21.24.

