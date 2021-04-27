Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 50 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $437.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.88. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $220.57 and a 52-week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

