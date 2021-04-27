Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.70. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,257. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

