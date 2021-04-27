Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,567,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 139,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,970. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.