Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,917. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

