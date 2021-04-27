JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,412 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 220.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Chase worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chase by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.