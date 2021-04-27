JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

