JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) to Neutral

Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMKF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $46.00.
About Matsumotokiyoshi
Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.