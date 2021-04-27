JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) to Neutral

Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMKF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $46.00.

About Matsumotokiyoshi

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

