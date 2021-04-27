JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.23 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 696.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.