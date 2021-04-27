JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $478.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

