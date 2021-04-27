JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,071,121 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

