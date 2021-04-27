JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,313 Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

LOGC opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

