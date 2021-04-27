JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.03 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. JUST has a market cap of $273.58 million and approximately $186.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00283814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.40 or 0.01000022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.14 or 0.00720191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,327.16 or 0.99978421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

