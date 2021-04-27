KAR Auction Services (KAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

