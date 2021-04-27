KCG Increases Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $7.75

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price objective increased by KCG from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KCG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KHTRF. Knight Equity raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

