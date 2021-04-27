Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,737 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

