Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,951 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

