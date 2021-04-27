Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,458 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Cerner makes up 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 21,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.