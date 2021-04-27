Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.07. 2,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,366. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

